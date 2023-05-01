Expand / Collapse search
Bomb detonates near Bulgarian chief prosecutor's motorcade

Ivan Geshev, the target of the suspected terrorist attack, escaped unharmed

Associated Press
Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor escaped unharmed as a bomb exploded on a motorway near the capital, Sofia, while his motorcade drove past on Monday, government officials said.

"The chief prosecutor and his family were the target of a terrorist act," the head of the National Investigation Service, Borislav Sarafov, told reporters. He added that the incident was not an attempt at intimidation but assassination, and fortunately no one was hurt.

BULGARIA BECOMES LATEST EU COUNTRY TO BAN UKRAINIAN GRAIN IMPORTS FOLLOWING PROTESTS FROM LOCAL FARMERS

Sarafov said that around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev was on his way to Sofia, when a bomb exploded on a sharp turn of the road which had to be approached at a slower speed. He said the explosion left a crater 12-16 inches deep with a diameter of nearly 10 feet.

Europe Fox News graphic

Bulgaria's chief prosecutor, Ivan Geshev, was targeted in an attempted bombing of his motorcade. No injuries were reported in what appears to be a failed terrorist plot. (Fox News)

The force of the blast was equivalent to no less than 6 pounds, 10 ounces of TNT, according to initial expert estimates.

BOMB THREATS CLOSE DOZENS OF BULGARIA SCHOOLS FOR 2ND CONSECUTIVE DAY

"I am convinced that we will get to the perpetrators. The state cannot afford to allow such incidents. This is an attack on statehood. It sends a signal to the European partners that Bulgaria cannot protect its institutions. The prosecutor general is currently in a safe place," Sarafov said.

Criminal proceedings have been opened for an act of terrorism, Sarafov said. The case is being treated extremely seriously. A search for detonators and fragments is underway, he said and added that the device was set not just to explode but to kill.