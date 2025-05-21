Father of American Israeli held by Hamas for 593 days demands UN act to bring son home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I am the father of Itay Chen, an American German Israeli citizen held in Gaza by Hamas for 593 days.

At the age of 18, Itay joined the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), and on that fatal Oct. 7, 2023, he and his squad fought against Hamas for several hours, protecting Israeli civilians from being raped, burned alive and killed. Eventually, Itay’s tank was neutralized by Hamas, and three of the four tank members were taken hostage to Gaza.

In March 2024, my family was notified by the IDF that Itay most likely did not survive the October 7 attack. But for over 19 months, Hamas has not been willing to acknowledge that my son is in their possession or what his physical status is. It is believed there are over 30 families with a deceased hostage in Gaza. In addition, there are a recorded 50,000 plus families with a missing family member in areas of conflict worldwide.

Hamas' actions are the lowest form of terrorist psychological warfare imaginable. What kind of human beings take dead people as future negotiation chips? Who denies them the basic human rights and dignity they deserve?

More than five years ago, the U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2474 – a landmark commitment to families like mine. This resolution calls upon all parties in armed conflicts "to actively search for persons reported missing, to enable the return of their remains and to account for persons reported missing ‘without adverse distinction.’" In other words, the world’s nations agreed that no matter who you are or where a conflict rages, every effort must be made to find the missing and bring them home. This is not just rhetoric; it’s international law and a moral obligation.

Yet today, Hamas’ actions in Gaza stand in brazen defiance of this resolution. By continuing to hold hostages – including withholding the bodies of those it has killed – Hamas is violating fundamental principles of humanitarian law and the explicit demands of the Security Council. Resolution 2474 was the first of its kind, unanimously adopted, and it signifies the world’s promise to families of the deceased.

Last Thursday, I had the opportunity to brief the Security Council as part of the American Mission. I urged the international community to enforce their prior decision and make sure Resolution 2474 is not forgotten.

When I stood before the United Nations, I went there as a father — not a diplomat. I went there to put a human face on this global crisis. I needed them to see our pain, to understand what it means to wait 593 days not knowing if your child is alive or dead. I begged the Security Council to do something real: appoint a Special Representative for Hostage Affairs, similar to the U.S. which has a Special President Envoy for Hostage Affairs. We need someone whose only job is to fight for our loved ones, to pressure groups like Hamas to follow basic human decency and to make sure families like mine aren't forgotten in the halls of power.

A dedicated United Nations official could serve as a clear focal point for this issue — monitoring incidents, coordinating urgent responses and aligning relevant efforts, including the implementation of Resolution 2474. But more than that, they would give voice to victims and their families—to parents like me who need someone to speak for us.

We have seen President Donald Trump's commitment to hostages where he has released at least 37 U.S. hostages from six countries since his inauguration. He has stated on multiple occasions his demand that all the hostages in Gaza be released, living and deceased.

What I fear most is the growing silence among the public. The reality is that as wars drag on, attention fades. For many, the headlines move on. For us, the families, time stands still. We cannot afford for the American public to move on from this crisis. And that silence has teeth. It says: your child’s life doesn’t matter. Your grief is inconvenient. Your pain is inconsequential. Please, do not let our loved ones remain lost in the shadows.

I did not choose to become a spokesperson for the deceased worldwide. I am simply a father who wants his son back. My son, Itay, was a huge NBA Boston Celtics fan. I should have been watching the Knicks-Celtics playoff games with him now. Instead, we endure this unfathomable pain. Itay’s death, whether confirmed or otherwise, does not make him any less of a hostage, does not make him any less deserving of efforts to return him home. And we, his family, are no less worthy of dignity, truth, justice, or peace.