Bodies of 3 Marines killed during in Australian Osprey crash pulled from site of crash

A Military aircraft carrying 20 Marines crashed leaving 3 dead and others injured in Australia's Northern Territory.
The bodies of three Marines who were killed during a crash in an MV-22B Osprey were pulled from the crash site, according to the Marine Corps.
According to officials, the three Marines were among 23 passengers onboard an MV-22B Osprey when it crashed on Melville Island, north of Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia on Sunday.
Marine Rotational Force - Darwin (MRF-D) identified the Marines as Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau, a 29-year-old female from Belleville, Illinois, who served as the MV-22B pilot; Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, a 21-year-old male from Arlington, Virginia, who served as the MV-22B crew chief; and Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, a 37-year-old male from Jefferson, Colorado, another MV-22B pilot who was also the executive officer.
The Marines said in a Tuesday statement that the three people were declared dead at the crash site, and added that their bodies were taken to Darwin late in the day.
3 US MARINES KILLED IN OSPREY CRASH IN AUSTRALIA HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED
Authorities have identified the three U.S. Marines who were killed when a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crashed in Australia as Corporal Spencer R. Collart, a 21-year-old male from Arlington, VA who served as the MV-22B crew chief; U.S. Marine Corps Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau, a 29-year-old female from Belleville, IL who served as the MV-22B pilot; and, U.S. Marine Corps Major Tobin J. Lewis, a 37-year-old male from Jefferson, Colorado, another MV-22B pilot who was also the executive officer. (U.S. Marines Corps/U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)
Col. Brendan Sullivan, commanding officer of the Marine Rotation Force-Darwin said its main focus is on investigating the cause of the crash and supporting the recovery.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of three respected and beloved members of the MRF-D family," Sullivan said in a statement."Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and with all involved."
US F/A-18 HORNET CRASH NEAR SAN DIEGO LEAVES MARINE CORPS PILOT DEAD
Royal Australian Navy sailor Leading Seaman Keely Hagedoorn guides a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during take-off and landing practice on the flight deck of HMAS Adelaide in the Whitsunday Islands off the coast of Australia during Exercise Sea Raider, Aug. 7, 2023. The Australian Defense Department said a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor. (SGT Andrew Sleeman/Royal Australian Navy via AP)
The three Marines killed are based in Darwin.
President Biden issued a social media statement on the crash.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
This undated photo provided by U.S. Marines Corps shows Maj. Tobin J. Lewis. The U.S. Marine Corps on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, released the names, including Lewis, of three Marines killed in a fiery tiltrotor aircraft crash on a north Australian island this week. (U.S. Marines Corps)
This undated photo provided by U.S. Marines Corps shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau. The U.S. Marine Corps on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, released the names, including Beau, of three Marines killed in a fiery tiltrotor aircraft crash on a north Australian island this week. (U.S. Marines Corps)
This undated photo provided by U.S. Marines Corps shows Cpl. Spencer R. Collart. The U.S. Marine Corps on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, released the names, including Collart, of three Marines killed in a fiery tiltrotor aircraft crash on a north Australian island this week. (U.S. Marines Corps)
"Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the Marines who lost their lives in this deadly crash," Biden tweeted. "We are praying for those who also suffered injuries."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.