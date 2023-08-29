3 US Marines killed in Osprey crash in Australia have been identified

Authorities have identified the three U.S. Marines who were killed when a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crashed on Melville Island, north of the city of Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia on Sunday.

Marine Rotational Force - Darwin (MRF-D) identified the three Marines as Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, a 21-year-old male from Arlington, Virginia, who served as the MV-22B crew chief; Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau, a 29-year-old female from Belleville, Illinois, who served as the MV-22B pilot; and Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, a 37-year-old male from Jefferson, Colorado, another MV-22B pilot who was also the executive officer.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of three respected and beloved members of the MRF-D family," Col. Brendan Sullivan, commanding officer of MRF-D, said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and with all involved."

The three Marines were among 23 passengers on an MV-22B Osprey when it crashed at about 9:30 a.m. local time during joint military exercises between the U.S., Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste. The 20 survivors were taken to Royal Darwin Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries. Three Marines remain at the hospital, with one in critical condition and two in stable condition, while the rest have been released.

President Biden offered his condolences to the families of the three Marines who died and the remaining 20 who were injured on X, formerly Twitter.

"Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the Marines who lost their lives in this deadly crash. We are praying for those who also suffered injuries," he wrote.

All three were members of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363 (Reinforced), which provides the Marine Air-Ground Task Force with assault support and was currently supporting Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRF-D) in multinational military exercises in Australia.

According to Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, Collart, LeBeau, and Lewis first enlisted in 2020, 2018, and 2008, respectively, and all three received various medals and ribbons in lieu of their service.

Collart enlisted in the Marine Corps on Oct. 26, 2020, and was promoted to the rank of corporal on Feb. 1, 2023. He was previously stationed in Pensacola, Florida, and Jacksonville, North Carolina, before his arrival at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay.

LeBeau was commissioned in the Marine Corps on Aug. 11, 2018, and was promoted to the rank of captain on March 1, 2023. She was previously stationed in Pensacola, Florida, Corpus Christi, Texas, and Jacksonville, North Carolina, before her arrival at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay.

Lewis was commissioned in the Marine Corps on Aug. 22, 2008, and was promoted to the rank of major on Oct. 1, 2018. He has served in Pensacola, Florida, Corpus Christi, Texas, Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Okinawa, Japan, before joining the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay.

Collart and LeBeau both received the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Lewis received two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and four Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, according to the U.S. Marines.

The MRF-D commanding officer’s statement also thanked those who assisted in the rescue and recovery of the Marines.

"At present, we remain focused on required support to the ongoing recovery and investigative efforts," Sullivan said. "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Australian Defence Force, Northern Territory Police, Northern Territory Government, CareFlight Air and Mobile Services, NT Health, National Critical Care and Trauma Response Center, and Tiwi Island Government, who have come together to assist us in this difficult time."

The U.S. Marines said MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force is composed of approximately 2,000 Marines and sailors, who are deployed to Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, for a period of six months. The deployment lasts from April to October 2023.

While in Australia, the unit supports a series of exercises and training events with the Australian Defence(sic) Force and other allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

The goal is to "maintain a forward-postured contingency response force, enhance interoperability between forces, and strengthen the Australia-U.S. Alliance and security partnership," the Marines said.

Those involved in Sunday’s crash were from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced) and 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced).