Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Central America
Published

Bodies of 2 El Salvador children recovered after drowning in rain-swollen gully

2 children drowned after they were swept away in a rain-swollen gully on their way home

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two children drowned in eastern El Salvador after being swept away in a rain-swollen gully on their way home from school.

El Salvador’s Civil Defense agency said a third child was rescued and taken to a hospital for medical attention. Residents of the area eventually recovered the two victims’ bodies Tuesday night.

The children were from the El Jicaro community in Sociedad, about 42 miles northeast of the capital.

HURRICANE FIONA: PUERTO RICO FACES ANOTHER DAY WITHOUT POWER, FLASH FLOODING AND ‘CATASTROPHIC’ DAMAGE

Two children died drowning when they were swept away in a rain-swollen gully in El Salvador. Pictured: Soldiers and rescuers try to recover the bodies of people who died after a landslide caused by heavy rain in Huizucar, El Salvador, on Sept. 22, 2022. 

Two children died drowning when they were swept away in a rain-swollen gully in El Salvador. Pictured: Soldiers and rescuers try to recover the bodies of people who died after a landslide caused by heavy rain in Huizucar, El Salvador, on Sept. 22, 2022.  (MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images)

MOTHER, DAUGHTER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO HUGE GUATEMALA SINKHOLE

Heavy rains have inundated parts of the country making roads impassable and triggering landslides. Last week, seven people were killed in two landslides on the outskirts of the capital.

Early Wednesday, there were reports of several highways blocked by fallen trees and rocks. Civil Defense did not report any victims, but worked to clear the blockages.