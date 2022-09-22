Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South America
Published

El Salvador landslide kills at least 7 following 4 days of heavy rain

Emergency services continue to work on rescuing people in El Salvador

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least seven people have been killed in landslides in El Salvador following four days of heavy rains across the country, Civil Defense authorities said Thursday.

Two people died in Panchimalco about 11 miles south of the capital and a family of five perished in the municipality of Huizucar, also south of San Salvador, Civil Defense Director Luis Alonso Amaya said.

HOW HAS EL SALVADOR TRANSITIONED FROM BEING THE MURDER CAPITAL OF THE WORLD?

In the Huizucar incident, three of those killed were children. The family’s home in the community of La Pedrera was left completely buried by mud.

Salvadorian soldiers attempt to retrieve the bodies of five people who died in a landslide in Huizucar, El Salvador, on Sept. 22, 2022.

Salvadorian soldiers attempt to retrieve the bodies of five people who died in a landslide in Huizucar, El Salvador, on Sept. 22, 2022. (MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images)

In Panchimalco, two people were rescued and taken to a hospital where they died.

EL SALVADOR PRESIDENT REFUSES TO MEET WITH BIDEN ENVOY ON IMMIGRATION CRISIS

Authorities declared an alert in 29 coastal municipalities and for all municipalities in the department of San Miguel in the east of the country. They told residents to heed calls to evacuate areas if told.