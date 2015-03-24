Boat carrying African migrants capsizes off Yemeni coast, killing 70

Yemeni security officials say a boat carrying African migrants has capsized off the country's western coast, killing 70.

They say most of the migrants were from Ethiopia, and the small boat sank Sunday due to high winds and waves in the Red Sea. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

Tens of thousands of migrants make the treacherous journey between the Horn of African and Yemen every year, refugee organizations say. The United Nations has documented more than 200 deaths at sea so far in 2014 — which they say exceeds the combined totals of 2011, 2012 and 2013.