Blinken warns Israel 'should not lead a protracted campaign' against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is warning Israel on Thursday not to lead a "protracted campaign" against the terrorist group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Blinken, who is visiting Qatar for talks to end the war in Gaza, said, "as Israel conducts operations to remove the threat to Israel and its people along the border, with Lebanon, we have been very clear that this cannot lead, should not lead to a protracted campaign and that Israel must take the necessary steps to avoid civilian casualties and not endanger U.N. peacekeepers or the Lebanese Armed Forces.

"Right now, we're working intensely to reach a diplomatic resolution . . . [that] allows civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes and to be able to live there in peace and security," Blinken added. "We're also committed to building up and supporting Lebanese efforts to build up their own institutions free from the grip of Hezbollah, so that the people of Lebanon have more security, more opportunity, more prosperity."

Blinken’s comments come nearly a month after the Israeli military began its limited ground operation inside Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces revealed Thursday that it has found another hideout where Hezbollah’s special forces unit was allegedly planning an Oct. 7-style attack on Israel.

The IDF says its troops discovered "bunk beds, storage cabinets, food supplies, infrastructure for long-term stay, a large amount of equipment, weapons and launch positions" in the underground facility.

"During these limited and localized ground operations in southern Lebanon, our troops also located 4 weapons storage facilities with rockets, mortars, RPGs and more," it added.

The U.S. State Department said Thursday that Blinken "met with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani today in Doha," where they "discussed renewed efforts to secure the release of the hostages and end the war in Gaza, as well as ongoing work to provide for security, governance, and reconstruction in Gaza after the war."

The visit comes after Blinken was in Israel earlier this week, just days after Hezbollah launched a drone strike to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his private residence in Caesarea.

Fox News' Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.