Blinken meets with Qatari leader, who pledges to help US in Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Yemen

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the prime minister of Qatar Thursday to discuss regional crises in Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Yemen.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani backed U.S. calls to promote "peace and security" through a strategic partnership.

The Qatari prime minister pledged to support peace talks in Afghanistan as the Taliban gains in strength.

GEN. MILLEY SAYS TALIBAN APPEAR TO HAVE 'STRATEGIC MOMENTUM'

On Wednesday, U.S. General Mark Milley warned that the Taliban has gained a "strategic momentum" following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

But instability in Afghanistan is not the only geopolitical problem in the region.

Yemen’s civil war has persisted since 2014, resulting in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 20 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Qatar pledged $100 million to Yemen through the World Food Program Thursday.

In addition, bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the Arab nation would also provide support to Lebanon, which is experiencing severe economic challenges.

The World Bank has called Lebanon's economic decline since 2019 the world’s worst financial crisis in over 150 years, after the country’s currency dropped in value by 95 percent.

The Qatari prime minister told Blinken they would agree to "in-kind assistance" to the Lebanese Armed Forces to help fund the nation’s dwindling armed services.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Blinken "highlighted the importance of our strategic partnership" and the "shared commitment" the U.S. and Qatar have to promote stability in the region.