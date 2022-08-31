Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Blade Runner Oscar Pistorius sues South African prison in bid for early release

Pistorius, a double amputee, was sentenced to 13 years and five months for the fatal shooting of his reality star girlfriend

Fox News
close
Judge more than doubles Oscar Pistorius' prison sentence Video

Judge more than doubles Oscar Pistorius' prison sentence

Justice on South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeals increases the disgraced Olympian's prison sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, to 13 years and five months.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fallen South African paralympian Oscar Pistorius has sued prison officials in a bid for early release for fatally shooting his reality star girlfriend through a locked bathroom stall at his home in 2013, local reports say.

Pistorius, dubbed Blade Runner for the futuristic carbon-fiber prosthetics he used for competitions, has asked Pretoria's high court to force prison officials to hold a parole hearing now that he has served more than half his sentence for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp, according to News24

Under South African law, offenders who serve half their sentence are eligible for parole – a milestone Pistorius says he reached in February 2021. 

"I humbly submit that I have done everything in my power to rehabilitate, to conduct myself in such a manner as to constantly comply with prison rules, to show full remorse," Pistorius said in a statement to the judges, according to the local news site. 

BLADE RUNNER OSCAR PISTORIOUS: A LOOK BACK AT THE OLYMPIAN'S METEORIC RISE AND FALL

A photo combination of Reeva Steenkamp and Oscar Pistorius attending events before her 2013 murder. 

A photo combination of Reeva Steenkamp and Oscar Pistorius attending events before her 2013 murder.  (Stephanie Makhlouf/Lefty Shivambu both via Getty)

"I have completed all possible programs which were presented, and I have indeed qualified in terms of the Department of Correctional Services guidelines for release on parole," the statement continued.

As part of the parole process, Pistorius met with Steenkamp's father, Barry Steenkamp, in June.

OSCAR PISTORIUS DOCUMENTARY DETAILS OLYMPIAN'S ‘FALL FROM GRACE’ AFTER MURDER CONVICTION, DIRECTOR SAYS

Pistorius, 35, was one the most inspirational figures in sports when he became the first double amputee to compete at the Olympics in 2012.

But his meteoric rise took a swift turn when he fatally shot 27-year-old Steenkamp, his girlfriend of three months, in his Pretoria home.

South Africa's Oscar Pistorius competes July 13, 2007 in Rome.

South Africa's Oscar Pistorius competes July 13, 2007 in Rome. (Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters)

He claimed he mistook her for a burglar in the early morning hours of Valentine's Day when he fired four shots through the locked door of a bathroom stall – but prosecutors argued that the pair had fought and he shot her out of anger.

After an internationally televised trial in 2014 that captivated viewers all over the world, a judge found him guilty of culpable homicide, a charge similar to manslaughter in the U.S.,  and sentenced him to five years in prison.

A photo combination of slain model Reeva Steenkamp with her killer Oscar PIstorius Jan. 13, 2013 and a portrait of her on the right.

A photo combination of slain model Reeva Steenkamp with her killer Oscar PIstorius Jan. 13, 2013 and a portrait of her on the right. (Waldo Swiegers/Mike Holmes both via Getty )

But the saga was far from over with prosecutors calling the verdict far too lenient and appealing. After three years of legal wrangling, South Africa's highest court upgraded the charge to murder and imposed a sentence of 13 years and five months

The court also ruled that the term should be backdated to October 2014 when he was first sentenced for culpable homicide, according to the BBC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But officials at Attteridgeville prison, where he is being held, say the country's highest court has given contradictory rulings and they need guidance on how to calculate the amount of time he has served.