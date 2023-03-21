Expand / Collapse search
Germany
Published

BioNTech to develop, produce cancer drugs in Jerusalem, says Israel's Finance Ministry

Germany's BioNTech SE will make drugs, vaccines using mRNA technology

Reuters
Germany's BioNTech SE signed a preliminary deal to set up a facility to produce cancer-related drugs and vaccines in Jerusalem, Israel's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The logo of BioNTech is seen in Marburg, Germany, on Feb. 2, 2023. (REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)

Under the memorandum of understanding, BioNTech will develop the drugs and vaccines using mRNA technology in the Har Hotzvim technology park. It will also set up a research centre at the Weizmann Institute in central Israel.