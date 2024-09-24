Beloved Australian chicken with famous name tossed into alligator pen, shocking wildlife park visitors: report

A New South Wales, Australia man pleaded guilty to a serious charge after tossing a beloved and respected chicken named "Betty White" from a wildlife park, into an alligator pen, simply to feed the reptile, according to reports.

Nine News in New South Wales reported that 58-year-old Peter Smith of Hunterview pleaded guilty in Raymond Terrace Court to a single count of aggravated animal cruelty, which has a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a fine of nearly $25,000.

Smith’s attorney, Bryan Wrench, said in court the case was a "very unusual matter," adding that his client simply wanted to feed a chicken to a hungry alligator in the Oakvale Farm and Fauna World at Salt Ash, in New South Wales.

Wrench told Magistrate Kirralee Perry there was the old adage, "never smile at a crocodile," but in this case, the alligator was happy after eating Betty White.

Smith’s criminal record is non-existent, Wrench said, adding his client is a grandfather, grew up in the country and "just wanted to feed an alligator."

Perry reportedly told Wrench she was not sure making light of the situation was appropriate, saying, "These are serious allegations."

The magistrate then said aggravated animal cruelty in New South Wales has a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment and a fine of $24,084.

With such stiff penalties, Perry reiterated to the attorney that this was "nothing to make fun of, then."

Wrench told the magistrate 750 million chickens are killed each year, making clear he was not making light of the situation.

After pleading guilty, the judge adjourned the case until Nov. 20, when Smith will be sentenced.

According to court documents obtained by Nine News, police allege Smith committed the act of aggravated animal cruelty on "a silkie bantam chook," which is a breed of chicken.

The act occurred between 2:57 and 3:10 p.m. on Jan. 2 at Oakvale Farm and Fauna World.

Police responded to reports that the chicken known as "Betty White" was taken from an enclosure and tossed into the alligator pen, shocking families who witnessed the unplanned feeding.

Oakvale Farm owner Kent Sansom released a statement after the hen was killed, saying staff and management were "deeply saddened" by the death of Betty White.

"This is the first time in our 43 years that we have had a member of the public (allegedly) engage in such cruelty in what is an animal sanctuary," Sansom said in the statement obtained by the station. "Betty White was hand-raised at the park and had played a crucial role in our endangered species breeding program for the bush stone curlew and other species by providing surrogacy to the chicks.

"Her quiet nature means she would not hesitate to approach a customer for some animal pellets, making her an easy target for (an alleged) ruthless perpetrator," Sansom added.