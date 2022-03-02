Belarus President Lukashenko appears to stand in front of map of planned Moldova-state invasion: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko appeared to stand in front of a map that shows plans to invade Transnistria, a breakaway state in Moldova, during a meeting that was broadcast in the country, according to reports.

Lukashenko is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and allowed Putin to place Russian troops on the border between Belarus and Ukraine before the invasion ostensibly for joint military exercises, according to The Hill.

Belarus is also reportedly poised to send troops into Ukraine to aid the Russians.

"At today's security council meeting, Lukashenko showed what looks like an actual invasion map," Belarussian journalist Tadeusz Giczan tweeted Tuesday. "It shows Ukraine military facilities destroyed by missiles from Belarus, attacks directions (everything agrees except Odessa-Transnistria). Also, Ukraine is divided into 4 sectors."

Moldova, a fellow former Soviet state, is on Ukraine's southern border.

The map appeared to show troop movements, some of which had already happened and some that had not, including the attack on Transnistria, an area controlled by pro-Russian separatists, from Odessa, Ukraine. The Russian military already has a presence there.

The Moldovan government hasn’t exercised any authority in the region since 1992 but it’s internationally recognized as part of Moldova, according to The Hill.

Moldova's government has welcomed tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees since Russia invaded.