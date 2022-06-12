Beijing's bar-linked COVID outbreak is 'ferocious,' official says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar in China's capital of Beijing is "ferocious," local government spokesman Xu Hejian said at a news conference Sunday.

Some 166 cases have been linked so far to an outbreak at the Chaoyang Heaven Supermarket Bar, which emerged last week.

Authorities reported 33 new cases on Sunday. The capital has reported 1,997 local COVID cases since April 22.