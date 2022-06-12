Expand / Collapse search
Beijing's bar-linked COVID outbreak is 'ferocious,' official says

The Chinese government has enforced regular coronavirus testing within its 'zero-COVID' approach

Reuters
A COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar in China's capital of Beijing is "ferocious," local government spokesman Xu Hejian said at a news conference Sunday.

VIRUS TESTING THE NEW NORMAL AS CHINA STICKS TO ‘ZERO-COVID’

Some 166 cases have been linked so far to an outbreak at the Chaoyang Heaven Supermarket Bar, which emerged last week.

People wearing face masks stand in line for COVID-19 tests at a testing site during the second consecutive day of mass testing in Beijing May 4, 2022.

People wearing face masks stand in line for COVID-19 tests at a testing site during the second consecutive day of mass testing in Beijing May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

CHINA SAYS SHANGHAI IS 'OPEN,' BUT HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS ARE STILL LOCKED IN THEIR HOMES

Authorities reported 33 new cases on Sunday. The capital has reported 1,997 local COVID cases since April 22.

