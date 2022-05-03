Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital facilities, orders more testing

Beijing authorities reported another 62 cases on Tuesday

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with its COVID-19 surge. 

State media reported Tuesday that a 1,000-bed hospital at Xiaotangshan, built for the 2003 SARS outbreak, has been refurbished, and city officials said Saturday that they were setting up a 10,000-bed quarantine facility in the China National Exhibition Center.

According to The Associated Press, reports have largely disappeared and while new cases have remained steady, the numbers are low. 

BEIJING CLASSES GO ONLINE AS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS TIGHTEN

Beijing authorities said there were another 62 cases on Tuesday. 

The Chinese capital has reported approximately 450 cases during the two-week-long outbreak. 

  • A Beijing resident lines up for a COVID-19 test
    Image 1 of 4

    A resident line up for COVID test as a worker disinfects the barriers on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

  • A child gets a COVID-19 swab in Beijing
    Image 2 of 4

    A child gets swabbed during mass COVID test on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

  • A Beijing resident walks past a home with a portrait of Chinese leader Mao Zedong
    Image 3 of 4

    A resident wearing a mask walks past a home with a portrait of Chinese leader Mao Zedong and words "promoting a calendar exhibition" on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

  • An elderly man gets a COVID-19 swab in Beijing
    Image 4 of 4

    A elderly resident gets swabbed during mass COVID test on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Home to 21 million, Beijing has already ordered multiple rounds of mass testing.

Three more rounds of testing have been ordered starting Tuesday and a negative test result obtained within the previous 48 hours is required to gain entry to most public spaces.

HARRIS TESTS NEGATIVE FOR COVID, WILL RETURN TO WHITE HOUSE

To mitigate the spread, some communities have been locked down. 

Last week, Beijing's Education Bureau ordered all schools to end classes; it hadn’t been determined when they would resume.

It was not clear whether the schools would be able to offer virtual classes or allow students taking crucial exams to return. 

How will China's lockdown impact US ports? Video

Beijing has ordered restaurants and gyms closed for the May Day national holiday that runs through Wednesday.

Additionally, some major tourist sites in the city, including the Forbidden City and the Beijing Zoo, will close their indoor exhibition halls starting Tuesday.

While China has stuck to a "zero-COVID" approach, Beijing has not yet implemented sweeping citywide measures.

All of this comes as Shanghai is slowly beginning to ease lockdown restrictions that have confined most of the city's 26 million people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

