Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Italy

'Most beautiful man' gives up fame, modeling career for God: 'I am here to discover'

Edoardo Santini lived with two priests for a time and found the lifestyle 'beautiful'

By Peter Aitken Fox News
Published
close
Why declining belief in Christianity gives this podcasting priest hope Video

Why declining belief in Christianity gives this podcasting priest hope

Father Mike Schmitz, a Roman Catholic priest and podcaster, said he remains hopeful despite the decrease in the number of Americans who identify as Christian.

An Italian model once crowned as the "most beautiful man" has announced his plans to give up on dreams of fame and fortune to enter the priesthood. 

"At 21 years of age, I find myself on the path toward becoming a priest, God willing," Edoardo Santini said in a video posted to social media last week. "I’ve decided to give up modeling work, acting and dance, but I won’t abandon my passions, I’ll just live them differently." 

Santini said he would be "offering" his passions "to God" now that he has found his life’s purpose. He entered a seminary and has begun his studies as of this week. 

Santini grew up near Florence and won fashion group ABE’s 2019 pageant, earning the title of "most beautiful man" at only 17 years old, according to Italian outlet Il Globo. He also won swimming competitions. 

VENICE GONDOLA FILLED WITH TOURISTS CAPSIZES AFTER SELFIE-SNAPPING PASSENGERS REFUSE TO SIT DOWN

On his Instagram account, which normally serves as a promotional platform for his modeling work, Santini recently started posting questions about faith, writing last year that he "discovered the real Church, which I thought was dead," The Times UK reported. 

Italian Catholic seminary

Santini recently started posting questions about faith, writing last year that he "discovered the real Church, which I thought was dead," The Times UK reported. (BlueRed/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

He admitted recently that he was "scared to go deeper," but that he last year went to live with two priests to get a sense of the lifestyle and called it "the most beautiful experience of my life." 

FATHER OF COLLEGE STUDENT WHO WAS MURDERED IN ITALY PLEAS FOR CULTURAL CHANGE

The Times reported that the Catholic Church has found it difficult to recruit new priests, with numbers dropping by almost two-thirds over the past few decades: The church trained just over 2,100 new priests in 2019, compared with over 6,300 in 1970.

  • Italian model Sanitini
    Image 1 of 3

    Selfie of former Italian model Edoardo Santini (@_edoardosantini_ Instagram)

  • Retired Italian model
    Image 2 of 3

    Edoardo Santini has decided to give up his profession as a model and pursue the life of a priest. (@_edoardosantini_ Instagram)

  • Edoardo Santini priest
    Image 3 of 3

    Edoardo Santini wanted to be closer to God just a few years after winning the title of "Italy's hottest man/" (@_edoardosantini_ Instagram)

Santini has over 11,000 followers and has added "I’m a Christian, priest wannabe" to his profile description. 

ITALY WILL WITHDRAW FROM CHINA'S BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE, GOVERNMENT SOURCES SAY

"Obviously, some people talk about me behind my back, some people have no problem telling me I have let them down, both inside and outside my family, but others are supporting me, believers and non-believers," Santini said of his lifestyle change. 

Italian seminary courtyard

An internal courtyard at the Palazzo del Seminario, in the Piazza Duomo, Lecce, Italy. internal courtyard. (Claudio Ciabochi/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Santini affirmed his choice, saying he would have no regrets because "I can shout: ‘I am Edoardo, I am 21 and I am happy’" after entering the seminary. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Will I become a priest? I don’t know, I am here to discover," Santini said in his video. "But I have taken the step that terrorized me, that stopped me finally being myself. I am ready to say I made a mistake." 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 