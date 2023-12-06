Expand / Collapse search
Italy will withdraw from China's Belt and Road Initiative, government sources say

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the deal did not benefit Italy

Italy has officially informed China that it is quitting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday, ending months of doubt over Rome's future in the ambitious project.

Italy in 2019 became the first and so far only major Western nation to join the program, dismissing concerns from the United States that it would enable China to gain control of sensitive technologies and vital infrastructure.

'INSIDIOUS' CHINESE ESPIONAGE REACHES 'EPIC SCALE,' BRITISH SECURITY CHIEF, FBI WARN

However, when Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took office last year, she said she wanted to withdraw from the deal, which is modeled on the old Silk Road that linked China to the West, saying it had brought no significant gains to Italy.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, seen here at a joint press conference in Belgrade on Dec. 3, 2023, was committed to withdrawing Italy from the Belt and Road Initiative. (ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2019 accord expires in March 2024 and would have been automatically renewed unless Rome gave at least three months' written warning that it was pulling out.

A government source said Beijing had been given a letter "in recent days" informing the Chinese government that Italy would not be renewing the pact.

'IMPROVISED AND ATROCIOUS': ITALY LOOKS TO LEAVE CHINA DEAL, REVERSING DECISION OF PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT

"We have every intention of maintaining excellent relations with China even if we are no longer part of the Belt and Road Initiative," a second government source said.

"Other G7 nations have closer relations with China than we do, despite the fact they were never in (the BRI)," he added.

Italy will assume the presidency of the G7 in 2024.