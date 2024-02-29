Expand / Collapse search
Asia

Bangladesh mall fire kills at least 43

At least 22 others treated for injuries sustained in Dhaka blaze, whose cause has not yet been determined

Associated Press
Published
A fire at a six-story shopping mall in the Bangladeshi capital overnight killed at least 43 people and injured dozens of others, the health minister said Friday.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said the fire broke out late Thursday in the building in Dhaka’s downtown area. Firefighters rescued survivors and pulled out bodies, and by early Friday, at least 43 people died and at least 22 others were being treated, he said.

DEATH TOLL RISES TO 10 AFTER MASSIVE FIRE TEARS THROUGH RESIDENTIAL BUILDING

Firefighters said the fire began in a popular restaurant on the first floor of the mall in a busy commercial district at the heart of the capital, and that many people were trapped by the fire.

Bangladeshi flag

The Bangladeshi flag is seen at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The cause of the fire could not immediately be determined.

Sen said at least 33 people, including women and children, were declared dead at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while at least 10 others died after being taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

More than a dozen firefighting units were deployed to douse the fire that broke out at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall, said Fire Service and Civil Defense Director General Brig. Gen. Md. Main Uddin.

At 75 people, including 42 who were unconscious, were rescued from the building, rescuers said.