Last Update January 20, 2017

Avalanche buries hotel in central Italy, reports of dead

By | Associated Press
    Map locates Abruzzo region in Italy; 1c x 2 inches; 46.5 mm x 50 mm; (The Associated Press)

    This photo taken from a video shows show piles of snow and rubble cascading down the stairway into the foyer of the hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. A hotel in the mountainous region hit again by quakes has been covered by an avalanche, with reports of dead. Italian media say the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo, on Wednesday evening. (Italian Finance Police via AP) (The Associated Press)

    This photo taken from a video shows show piles of snow and rubble inside the hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. A hotel in the mountainous region hit again by quakes has been covered by an avalanche, with reports of dead. Italian media say the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo, on Wednesday evening. (Italian Finance Police via AP) (The Associated Press)

MILAN – An Italian official says a hotel in an earthquake-hit zone of central Italy has been buried by an avalanche, with reports of dead.

Italian media say that the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday evening. The news agency ANSA quoted a rescuer as saying that there were fatalities, but details weren't immediately available.

The president of the Pescara provincial wrote on Facebook on Thursday that there were 20 guests at the hotel when it was covered by the avalanche, about 45 kilometers (30 miles) from the coastal city of Pescara.