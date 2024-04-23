Expand / Collapse search
Authorities seize 1.4 tons of cocaine in one of Sweden's largest-ever drug busts

The drugs were found in a container at Nynashamn port, south of Stockholm

  • Swedish customs made one of the country's largest cocaine seizures ever, confiscating approximately 1.4 tons of the drug.
  • The cocaine was found in a container at Nynashamn port, south of Stockholm.
  • Six people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in its transport.

Swedish customs made one of the country's biggest-ever cocaine seizures after confiscating around 1.4 tons of the drug last week in a port near Stockholm, an official told Swedish television on Tuesday.

"If it is as big as we think, it is one of the biggest seizures ever made," Stefan Granath of Swedish customs told broadcaster SVT, adding they were still waiting for a precise figure of how much was found.

The drug was discovered in a container in the Nynashamn port, south of Stockholm, on April 18, Granath said. Six men have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in its transport.

Granath said the drug likely was meant for the European market and that Sweden was only a transit country.

Nynashamn port

The port of Nynashamn, south of Stockholm, Sweden is seen on Aug. 30, 2022. Swedish customs made one of the country's biggest-ever cocaine seizures after confiscating around 1.4 tons of the drug last week in the port, an official told Swedish television on Tuesday. (FREDRIK SANDBERG/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

"Just five to 10 years ago, it was very unusual to seize only 100 kilograms (220.5 pounds)," Granath told SVT.

The volume of cocaine seized by Swedish customs peaked in 2022, when 1,812 pounds were confiscated, according to official figures. This was more than 661 pounds more than the previous record set in 2018.

Swedish radio said the figure reflected more efficient search methods and an increase in the flow of drugs in general.