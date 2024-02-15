Expand / Collapse search
World

Authorities accidentally discover submarine containing 4 tons of cocaine while searching for missing fisherman

The 4K kilograms of cocaine is speculated to be worth over $137M and represent over 10M doses

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Four people were arrested after Colombian authorities searching for missing fisherman discovered a submarine with cocaine on board Video

Four people were arrested after Colombian authorities searching for missing fisherman discovered a submarine with cocaine on board

Colombian authorities searching for a missing fisherman accidentally discovered submarine transporting 4000 kilograms of cocaine. CREDIT: Fuerza Naval del Pacífico

A submarine filled with 4,000 kilograms — approximately 4.5 tons — of cocaine and piloted by four criminals was discovered off the Pacific coast of Colombia. 

Officials conducting a search mission for two missing fishermen stumbled upon the illicit submarine craft on Wednesday, dubbed the "narco sub." 

US EMBASSY WARNS AMERICANS NOT TO USE DATING APPS IN COLOMBIA AFTER EIGHT 'SUSPICIOUS DEATHS'

Colombia Narco Submarine Cocaine

Colombian authorities raided the 50-foot-long "narco sub" after stumbling across the illicit vessel during a search for a missing fisherman. The Colombian navy published a video documenting the operation on their social media accounts. ( Fuerza Naval del Pacífico)

The underwater vehicle was intercepted by the Colombian navy and air force, as well as the navy of neighboring Ecuador

"With this seizure, the entry of more than $137 million into drug trafficking organizations was prevented, as well as the marketing of more than 10 million doses on the streets of the world," the Colombian navy said.

ECUADOR TO DECRIMINALIZE EUTHANASIA AFTER LANDMARK LEGAL RULING REGARDING TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT

Cocaine on display

Authorities in Colombia test substances found in the "narco sub" for cocaine after arresting four suspects for drug trafficking in the Pacific Ocean. The drugs are speculated to amount to over 10 million doses and $137 million worth of substance. Colombian and Ecuadorian naval units contributed to the operation. ( Fuerza Naval del Pacífico)

The 50-foot-long submarine contained 205 packages of substances that tested positive for cocaine. Authorities say the drugs were arranged in packages of all shapes and sizes.

Four individuals were aboard the vessel and arrested when the 4.5 tons of cocaine were seized. 

Colombia Narco Submarine Cocaine

Colombian authorities transport hundreds of packages containing cocaine from the illegal submarine found off the Pacific coast. Over 4.5 tons of illicit substances were recovered from the illegal submersible vessel, officials said. ( Fuerza Naval del Pacífico)

The Colombian navy published a video documenting the anti-trafficking operation on their social media accounts.

The search for the missing fishermen continues, with authorities saying they were last known to be in a canoe-style boat off the Pacific coast.

