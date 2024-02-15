Authorities accidentally discover submarine containing 4 tons of cocaine while searching for missing fisherman

A submarine filled with 4,000 kilograms — approximately 4.5 tons — of cocaine and piloted by four criminals was discovered off the Pacific coast of Colombia.

Officials conducting a search mission for two missing fishermen stumbled upon the illicit submarine craft on Wednesday, dubbed the "narco sub."

The underwater vehicle was intercepted by the Colombian navy and air force, as well as the navy of neighboring Ecuador.

"With this seizure, the entry of more than $137 million into drug trafficking organizations was prevented, as well as the marketing of more than 10 million doses on the streets of the world," the Colombian navy said.

The 50-foot-long submarine contained 205 packages of substances that tested positive for cocaine. Authorities say the drugs were arranged in packages of all shapes and sizes.

Four individuals were aboard the vessel and arrested when the 4.5 tons of cocaine were seized.

The Colombian navy published a video documenting the anti-trafficking operation on their social media accounts.

The search for the missing fishermen continues, with authorities saying they were last known to be in a canoe-style boat off the Pacific coast.