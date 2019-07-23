Australian woman, 20, found stabbed to death beside injured dad in car; father charged with murder

A 20-year-old medical student in Australia is being remembered as a “high achiever” and “talented pianist” after she was found stabbed to death in a Mercedes Benz next to her injured father, who has been charged with her murder, reports said Tuesday.

Police found Sabrina Lekaj in the passenger seat of the family’s luxury car in Kidman Park, a suburb of Adelaide in South Australia, on Sunday night, News.com.au reported.

Officers broke through the vehicle’s window and dragged Sabrina’s 49-year-old father, Petrit, from the car, according to the outlet. He was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where he remains under police guard. Petrit allegedly stabbed his daughter before turning the knife on himself, Australia's 7 News reported.

Sabrina Lekaj was studying medical radiation science at the University of South Australia after having earlier studied classical piano performance, according to News.com.au.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this,” Jana Fandi, Sabrina’s friend, posted on Instagram. “My beautiful Sabrina. Incredibly talented pianist, high achiever and queen of dark humor. I love you. Forever in our hearts.”

Hours before her death, the 20-year-old had been out with friends, who remembered their last moments with her.

"Her last words before she got in her car were, 'I love you and I'll message you when I get home,' and that's all I heard from her," Kat Valstar told 7 News of her friend.

Petrit Lekaj is scheduled for a bedside hearing with the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday.