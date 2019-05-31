Australian tattooed model taunts police over assault arrest warrant: 'You'll never catch me'

An Australian model whose body, face – and even eyes – are tattooed is taunting police on social media after an arrest warrant was issued for an alleged assault.

Ethan Bramble, 23, who calls himself the “world’s most modified youth,” is denying any wrongdoing for the alleged assault, but called out police on Facebook saying: “Nananana you’ll never catch me.”

Victoria police issued the arrest warrant earlier this week, saying Bramble was wanted for “assault-related” offenses. In their description of him, police said Bramble was known to frequent Melbourne and that his tattoos covered 98 percent of his body.

On Thursday, Bramble told his more than 200,000 social media followers that he found out that his alleged assault was related to him throwing a beer can at his ex-girlfriend’s feet at a bar.

He admitted that it was a “childish thing to do,” adding later: “Never have I ever hit a female, let alone an ex-partner.”

Bramble told Australia’s Network 10 that this arrest warrant would not have gotten such widespread attention had it not been for his appearance.

“If I wasn’t who I was, this wouldn’t be the media circus that it is,” he said, according to the New Daily.

On social media, Bramble claimed that he had “sorted out” the misunderstanding with police, however, Victoria Police told the BBC on Friday that the warrant was still active for his arrest.

Bramble, who goes by the name “ModBoy,” gained media attention in the past year for his love of body modification. He has more than 150 tattoos and a snake-like tongue split.