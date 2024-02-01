Expand / Collapse search
Australia

Australian police rescue 3-year-old stuck inside Hello Kitty claw machine

Ethan, 3, got stuck while out with family in Capalaba, Queensland

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A 3-year-old boy was rescued in Australia after he climbed his way into a "Hello Kitty" claw machine to claim a stuffed toy. (Credit: Queensland Police via Storyful)

An Australian toddler was rescued from inside a claw machine over the weekend after the boy took matters into his own hands and climbed through the prize chute to claim a stuffed toy.

The 3-year-old boy named Ethan got stuck inside a "Hello Kitty" claw machine on Saturday while out with his family at a shopping center in Capalaba, Queensland, police said.

Police bodycam footage shows Ethan sitting among the stuffed toys behind the glass of the machine.

Ethan’s father, Timothy Hopper, told reporters that he had turned to speak to his other children when in "a split second" the toddler had crawled into the machine, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

father watches toddler inside claw machine

Ethan, 3, got stuck inside a claw machine at a shopping center in Capalaba, Queensland, over the weekend. (Queensland Police via Storyful)

"I had zero chance to react to it, it was unbelievable how fast he climbed up there," Hopper said.

After the initial shock and learning Ethan wasn’t hurt, Hopper said his family found the ordeal amusing.

toddler stuck inside claw machine

The 3-year-old had climbed up the prize dispenser and could not get out. (Queensland Police via Storyful)

"But then reality sunk in – how am I going to get him out?" the father said. 

"I messaged my old man, and he asked me how many $2 coins I had, we can try and win him back," Hopper said. 

police rescue toddler stuck inside claw machine

Officers broke the glass and pulled Ethan to safety. (Queensland Police via Storyful)

After calling the claw machine company, police arrived at the shopping center. 

Officers had Ethan’s family direct the toddler to a back corner of the machine and cover his eyes so officers could smash the glass case.

After busting the glass, an officer plucked Ethan from the pile of stuffed animals and out of the machine to safety. 

"Don’t worry, Dad, I won't do it again," Ethan told his dad. 

The toddler, however, did not go home empty-handed. To mark the rescue, officers gave Ethan a stuffed koala dressed as a police officer, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.