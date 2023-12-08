Australian man dies after being buried alive in large sand hole

A man has died days after he fell into a large hole on a beach in an Australian beach and became buried in sand.

The victim, Josh Taylor, 23, was at a remote campground on Bribie Island in Queensland on Saturday at around 2 p.m. local time when he fell headfirst into a hole that had been reportedly dug to roast a pig, similar to the traditional Maori cooking style of hangi.

He became buried in the sand and couldn't be pulled from the hole for some time.

Friends and an off-duty paramedic used a rope tied to Taylor’s feet to pull him free from the sand, according to local news outlets.

They performed CPR until help arrived. He was then airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, according to Queensland police.

Detectives are still trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident and believe there may be numerous people who were present that are yet to speak with police.

Police are appealing to those people, as well as anyone who may have dash-camera footage from the northern end of Bribie Island on Saturday to come forward.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

A friend said Taylor was standing on a chair above the pit when the sand underneath its legs gave way, according to News.com.au.

"He stumbled back. He’d put his arms out to obviously break the fall. He’s continued going down and knocked sand as he’s put his arms out," the friend said.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was set up for the victim's parents while Taylor was fighting for his life. It has so far generated more than $67,000.

"The unimaginable has happened to their beloved son… a vibrant and adventurous soul who has brought so much joy to those around him," the fundraiser organizer posted to the page.