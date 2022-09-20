Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Australia
Published

Australia wildlife officials investigating deaths of 14 sperm whales found on island

14 dead sperm whales found on King Island off Australia coast

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The carcasses of 14 young sperm whales were discovered beached on an island off Australia’s southeastern coast on Monday, prompting wildlife officials to investigate the deaths. 

A government Marine Conservation Program team traveled to King Island, part of the state of Tasmania in the Bass Strait between Melbourne and Tasmania's northern coast, after the whales were found, the state Department of Natural Resources and Environment said in a statement.

The team was conducting necropsies of the whales to try to determine their cause of death. Authorities were planning to conduct an aerial survey to determine whether there were any other whales in the area.

It is not unusual for sperm whales to be sighted in Tasmania, according to the department, and the area where they were discovered on the beach was within their normal range and habitat.

BOAT OFF NEW ZEALAND COLLIDES WITH WHALE, LEAVING 5 DEAD

One of 14 dead sperm whales lies washed up on a beach at King Island, north of Tasmania, Australia, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

One of 14 dead sperm whales lies washed up on a beach at King Island, north of Tasmania, Australia, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania via AP)

"While further inquiries are yet to be carried out, it is possible the whales were part of the same bachelor pod — a group of younger male sperm whales associating together after leaving the maternal group," the Environment Department said.

Wildlife officials are investigating the deaths of 14 sperm whales found beached on Australia's King Island. 

Wildlife officials are investigating the deaths of 14 sperm whales found beached on Australia's King Island.  (Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Surfers and swimmers have been warned to avoid the immediate area in case the corpses of the whales attract sharks to the waters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.