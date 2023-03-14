Australia toddler chasing deadly snake leads to nest discovery with 110 eggs

A curious Australian toddler chasing a deadly snake led to the discovery of a snake's nest with 110 eggs from multiple lethal snakes in the family's yard.

Snake catchers from the Wild Conservation were called on March 9 to a home in Sydney, Australia where a family said that they had a snake problem. At one point, the family said that they had at least ten deadly snakes slithering around their yard.

"[They] said they had a brown snake problem, which we get a lot, but this turned out a little different," Wild Conservation said in a Facebook post.

Wild Conservation officials responded and started to dig in the resident's yard where the found 110 hatched Eastern Brown snake eggs. They believe the eggs came from multiple female snakes over the past several years.

AMERICA'S STRANGEST ALLIGATOR ENCOUNTERS: SEE THESE 10 STARTLING STORIES

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

They also believed the females formed a communal or picked an annual nesting site. Under a slab of concrete, the Wild Conservation also found a 3-foot red-bellied black snake—another deadly snake—and a 2-foot-long adult eastern brown snake.

"The first baby brown showed itself after Kane dug around a little," Wild Conservation said. "Then as we lifted the slab, a 3ft Red Bellied Black Snake shot out and was quickly captured, and after a bit more poking around, Rachael spotted a 2ft Eastern Brown Snake slithering at full speed from under the slab."

MISSING INDONESIAN GRANDMOTHER EATEN ALIVE BY 22-FOOT PYTHON

The conservation organization said that the large snakes were found with opaque eyes and rough skin possibly due to the abundance of food in the area such as frogs, skinks and young snakes.

"We'll be back there soon to oversee the removal of the path and safe relocation of any more snakes," Wild Conservation added.

Eastern brown snakes are responsible for more snakebite fatalities than any other species in Australia. The snake is native to eastern and central Australia and southern New Guinea and is a notoriously aggressive snake, known for biting people when stumbled upon or surprised. It can also move as fast as 12 miles per hour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their venom is considered to be the second-most toxic venom in the world. The venom contains a potent neurotoxin which slowly shuts down the victim's heart, lungs and diaphragm, causing the person to suffocate.