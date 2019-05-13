Expand / Collapse search
Man wins $1M lottery prize in Australia after using numbers from dream 13 years ago

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
It really does pay to dream big.

A man in Australia has claimed a $1 million lottery prize after having a dream about the numbers...over a decade ago.

TattsLotto said in a news release the man in his 40s from East Devenport, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the prize in the drawing on Wednesday.

“I’ve been playing these numbers for 13 years. I dreamt them one night – they appeared in my dream," the man said in a statement issued by Tatts.

The man wrote down the numbers and has played them ever since.

A man in Australia won $1 million in the lottery after having a dream about numbers 13 years ago.

A man in Australia won $1 million in the lottery after having a dream about numbers 13 years ago. (iStock)

“I thought one day I would see them all there," the man said. "I hadn’t given up on them!"

The winning numbers in the Wednesday drawing were 35, 26, 10, 36, 16, 22 and the supplementary numbers were 27 and 32.

The man confirmed with lottery officials on Monday morning his ticket was a winner, though he disclosed he'd known about it since last Thursday.

“I checked my ticket online and discovered the news. I was just stunned. I’ve just had to let it sink in a bit,” the man said. “It took a bit to get over it!"

Even with his newfound winnings, the man still showed up for work and is not done yet with the lottery.

“They’ve won other prizes over the years, but this is the biggest prize so far," the man said. “They’re certainly my lucky numbers so I’ll still keep playing them.”

