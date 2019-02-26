Australia jury hears cardinal's side in police interview

next Image 1 of 2

Cardinal George Pell once blamed his wooden public persona on the self-discipline required to contain "a formidable temper."

That anger bubbled through the former Vatican finance minister's composure as he was interviewed by Australian police in a conference room at the Hilton Airport Hotel in Rome on Oct. 19, 2016. Det. Sgt. Chris Reed for the first time detailed to Pell allegations that he had orally raped two choirboys in Melbourne's St. Patrick's Cathedral while he was archbishop of Australia's second-largest city 20 years earlier.

Pell appeared incredulous, distressed and outraged. He grimaced and waved his arms over his head, crossed them tightly across his chest and muttered to himself as the detectives detailed the accusations that one of the alleged victims leveled against him a year earlier.