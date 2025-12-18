Families mourn loved ones lost in Bondi Beach terror attack: ‘No words can describe the pain’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The families of seven victims of Sunday’s fatal Bondi Beach shooting released heartbreaking statements about their loved ones on Thursday, expressing profound grief and sharing touching memories.

The deadly terror attack at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, left at least 15 dead. Authorities have identified the assailants as a father-son duo, and believe the attack was inspired by ISIS.

The father was killed on the scene, while the son was shot by police and taken for medical care. He has been slapped with dozens of charges, including 15 counts of murder.

POGANY FAMILY

Marika Pogany, 82, was a member of COA Sydney, a volunteer service for Jewish seniors.

"Marika, known lovingly to all as Omi, was a beautiful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and steadfast friend, whose warmth and energy touched countless lives," her family wrote. "Vibrant and full of life, she brought joy and energy into every room and found her greatest happiness surrounded by her adoring family. Her darling son Romy was her greatest achievement and her world."

Pogany came to Australia in 1968 from Czechoslovakia with her son and brother, her family said, and she became a "proud" Australian citizen in 1972.

‘WE WARNED THEM’ JEWISH LEADER SAYS AFTER BONDI BEACH TERROR ATTACK THAT KILLS 15

"She had an extraordinary gift for connecting with people," her family stated. "Her kindness, laughter, and generosity left a lasting mark on everyone she met, and her incredible network of friends was a true reflection of the love and loyalty she inspired.

"Deeply devoted to her community, she gave her time and heart in service to others, delivering meals and helping people in need, embodying love in action."

Pogany's family added, "Though she is gone, her light will continue to shine brightly through the family and friends who were so blessed to have her in their lives. Forever our gorgeous Darlink."

SMYTH FAMILY

Adam Smyth, 50, was a father of four children and husband to Katrina. His family said the couple was walking on Bondi Beach Sunday evening when they found themselves in the middle of the attack.

"No words can describe the pain of our loss," Smyth's family wrote. "Adam and Katrina were living their best lives together. Their shared love of family and friends, travel and sport — if not always the same team — made their time together truly special."

Smyth loved many sports clubs, including the English Premier League football team Liverpool.

"We will forever cherish the time we have had with him. Adam was a generous and kind person who will be dearly missed and is forever irreplaceable," his family wrote, adding, "You’ll never walk alone."

GURMAN FAMILY

Boris Gurman, 69, and Sofia Gurman, 61, were a Russian-Jewish couple who confronted one of the gunmen before the attack began, momentarily disarming the assailant before he grabbed another rifle and killed them.

The couple was going to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary in January and were going to mark Sophia's birthday just days after the attack, "a moment that now feels incredibly hard to comprehend," the Gurman family wrote.

"Boris and Sofia were deeply devoted to their family and were well known in their community for their kindness, warmth and willingness to help others," they wrote. "Boris was a retired mechanic, and Sofia was working at Australia Post for the past five years. They lived honest, hardworking lives and treated everyone with care and respect."

They added, "We are deeply grateful for the love and support shown to our family during this unimaginable time."

ELKAYAM FAMILY

Dan Elkayam, a 27-year-old French national, was playing football at Bondi Beach and celebrating the lighting of the Hannukah Candles.

"During a mass shooting, Dan was shot in the back while trying to run away," Elkayam's family wrote. "He was murdered because he was Jewish."

Elkayam played football at the 2022 Maccabiah Games and for several teams in both France and Australia.

SURVIVING AUSTRALIA TERROR SUSPECT SLAPPED WITH CHARGES IN WAKE OF DEADLY ATTACK

"Dan loved life - fully and intensely," his family stated. "He traveled the world and was known for his gentle, kind, fun and loving nature, making friends wherever he went. Alongside football, he had a deep connection with nature. He was a certified scuba diver and an explorer at heart, always eager to discover new places, cultures, and experiences."

Elkayam's family said his smile "could light up any room" and was someone "who truly wanted to do good in the world."

"It is now our responsibility to carry forward the light that Dan spread," his family stated. "He was surrounded by loved ones from all walks of life and all communities, and in times as dark as these, we all have a duty to continue spreading kindness, compassion, and joy — in his name."

TETLEROYD FAMILY

Boris Tetleroyd "was loved by everyone he met," his family said.

"He was profoundly loved and adored by his sons Yaakov and Roman and by his wife Svetlana," they continued. "He is also deeply loved by his brother, aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins and all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Tetleroyd's family added that he was a "gentle man" and "gifted musician."

KLEYTMAN FAMILY

Alex Kleytman, 87, was a Holocaust survivor from Ukraine. He was celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach with his wife of 57 years, Larisa Kleytman, who is also a Holocaust survivor, when the shooting began.

"He was a fascinating person of many talents and an unwavering spirit," his family wrote, adding that he was also "very stubborn."

Kleytman "survived the hardships of World War II in frozen Siberia, carrying with him a lifetime of extraordinary stories of resilience, survival, and unexpected luck" and worked as a civil engineer and estimator, first in the former Soviet Union and then in Australia.

His family said he died "doing what he loved most: protecting Larisa, standing proudly as a Jew, and celebrating the Festival of Lights."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The two gunmen killed him, but his memories, his legacy, and his books will bring light for generations to come," his family added.

Fox News Digital's Alex Nitzberg and Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.