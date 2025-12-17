Expand / Collapse search
Terrorism

Surviving Australia terror suspect slapped with charges in wake of deadly attack

The 24-year-old suspect allegedly perpetrated the terror attack with his father, who is now dead

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Police continue to investigate antisemitic terrorist attack in Australia Video

Police continue to investigate antisemitic terrorist attack in Australia

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst has the latest on the developments on 'America Reports.'

The 24-year-old man who allegedly perpetrated the terror attack in Australia on Sunday with his 50-year-old father was slapped with charges on Wednesday, according to news releases.

In addition to "15 counts of murder" and "40 counts of cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder," other offenses he has been charged with include "Commit terrorist act," "Discharge firearm etc intend cause grievous bodily harm," "Cause public display of prohibited terrorist org symbol" and "Place explosive in/near building with intent cause harm," according to the announcements.

10-YEAR-OLD GIRL, HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR AMONG VICTIMS OF DEADLY AUSTRALIA HANUKKAH ATTACK

Police after shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia

Police walk on a street after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Dec. 14, 2025. (DAVID GRAY / AFP via Getty Images)

Police shot the father, who "died at the scene," while the son, who sustained "critical injuries," remains hospitalized, the releases note.

The deadly shooting resulted in 15 fatalities, while others were injured, including two officers who were shot during the episode. 

SENATORS TED CRUZ AND JOHN FETTERMAN AGREE ON HATING ONE ‘EVIL’ DURING BIPARTISAN INTERVIEW

Sen Ted Cruz, Sen John Fetterman double down on supporting Trump's 'single most important' foreign policy decision Video

Of those who have passed away, "police believe their ages range between 10 and 87," the releases state.

AUSTRALIA MOVES TO TIGHTEN GUN LAWS AFTER HANUKKAH MASS SHOOTING LEAVES 15 DEAD AT BONDI BEACH

Police a the scene of Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney, Australia

Police inspect at the scene of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Dec. 15, 2025. (DAVID GRAY / AFP via Getty Images)

The attack "was an act of pure evil," "antisemitism," and "terrorism" that was "deliberately targeted at the Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

