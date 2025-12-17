Surviving Australia terror suspect slapped with charges in wake of deadly attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 24-year-old man who allegedly perpetrated the terror attack in Australia on Sunday with his 50-year-old father was slapped with charges on Wednesday, according to news releases.

In addition to "15 counts of murder" and "40 counts of cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder," other offenses he has been charged with include "Commit terrorist act," "Discharge firearm etc intend cause grievous bodily harm," "Cause public display of prohibited terrorist org symbol" and "Place explosive in/near building with intent cause harm," according to the announcements.

Police shot the father, who "died at the scene," while the son, who sustained "critical injuries," remains hospitalized, the releases note.

The deadly shooting resulted in 15 fatalities, while others were injured, including two officers who were shot during the episode.

Of those who have passed away, "police believe their ages range between 10 and 87," the releases state.

The attack "was an act of pure evil," "antisemitism," and "terrorism" that was "deliberately targeted at the Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said.