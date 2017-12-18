At least 10 dead in stampede in Bangladesh

Police in Bangladesh say at least 10 people have been killed and another 40 injured in a stampede at a crowded religious ritual for a popular mayor who died last week.

About 8,000 people were inside and outside a community center where the ritual was being held Monday in the port city of Chittagong. Many were pushing to get in.

The ritual took place at 11 sites for Mohiuddin Chowdhury, three-time mayor of Bangladesh's second-largest city and a senior leader of the country's ruling party, the Awami League.

The ritual is held three days after the death of a Muslim to seek the salvation of the departed soul. The one at the community center was for Chittagong's Hindu community.