©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Armenia votes to join ICC amidst tensions with Russia over Putin's war crimes indictment

Armenian authorities assert that their intention to join the ICC is unrelated to Russia

The Armenian parliament on Tuesday voted to join the International Criminal Court, which earlier this year indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine.

The move is likely to further strain Armenia’s deteriorating relation with its ally Russia, which last month called Yerevan’s push to join the ICC an "unfriendly step."

Countries that have signed and ratified the Rome Statute that created the ICC are bound to arrest Putin if he sets foot on their soil.

Armenian officials say the effort to join ICC has nothing to do with Russia and was prompted by Azerbaijan’s aggression against the country.