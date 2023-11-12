Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Antisemitism Exposed

Arabic copy of Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' found in children's room used by Hamas: Israeli officials

Published in 1925, 'Mein Kampf' is Hitler's antisemitic manifesto on the 'Jewish peril' and Nazi ideology

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan: 'We need to act' against rise in antisemitism Video

Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan: 'We need to act' against rise in antisemitism

The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations took a firm stance against the surge in antisemitism, insisting the "time for words has passed" and that we must take action now to "ensure that no Jew lives in fear."

Israeli officials said on Sunday that members of their military found an Arabic copy of Adolf Hitler’s "Mein Kampf" in a children’s room, which was used as a base by Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza over the weekend.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Israel said the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) found the copy of Hitler’s antisemitic work in a room used by Hamas as a terrorism hub.

"The terrorist highlighted portions of the book and included his own notes," the post read. "It starts with words. It ends with Jewish blood in the streets."

PARIS RALLY AGAINST ANTISEMITISM ATTRACTS OVER 100K PEOPLE AS ANTI-JEWISH ACTS CONTINUE TO RISE

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke about the discovery in an interview with the BBC on Sunday, holding up the book for inspection.

He said the book showed signs of personal use.

"This is Adolf Hitler’s book, ‘Mein Kampf,’ translated into Arabic," Herzog told the news outlet. "This is the book that led to the Holocaust and the book that led to World War II.

LONDON POLICE IN HOT WATER AFTER ADVISER'S ANTI-ISRAEL CHANT REVEALED: REPORT

Arabic 'Mein Kampf'

Israeli officials said an Arabic copy of "Mein Kampf" was found in a children's room used by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. (Israel X post)

"The terrorist wrote notes, marked the sections and studied again and again, Adolf Hitler’s ideology to hate the Jews, to kill the Jews, to burn and slaughter Jews wherever they are. This is the real war we are facing," Herzog added.

Nearly 10 years ago, "Mein Kampf" saw a surge in popularity as an e-book that was listed in Amazon’s Propaganda & Political Psychology section for just 99 cents.

Originally published in 1925, the 387-page antisemitic manifesto on the "Jewish peril" and the Nazi ideology was written in a Bavarian prison before Hitler rose to power. The book’s title, "Mein Kampf," translates to "My Struggle."

ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED

Arabic 'Mein Kampf' notes

Israeli officials said an Arabic copy of "Mein Kampf" was found in a children's room used by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. (Israel X Post)

It has also been distributed by North Korean ruler Kim Jong-Un to his top officials as a leadership skills manual.

Herzog’s office issued a statement on the discovery of the book found where Hamas terrorists were based in Gaza.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"After the massacre and atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7 – the day on which the largest number of Jews were murdered since the Holocaust – this is another revelation that testifies to the sources of inspiration of the terrorist organization Hamas, and proves once again that all its actions have the same goal as the Nazis – the destruction of Jews," Herzog’s office wrote.

Anders Hagstrom of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.