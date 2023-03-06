Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Apartment fire in Serbia kills 4 children, injures parents

4 children all died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Serbia

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A fire in a southwestern Serbian town has killed four children and injured their parents, police said on Sunday.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. in one of the apartments in a residential building in Novi Pazar, about 120 miles southwest of Belgrade.

Police said firefighters came to the scene within minutes of being alerted but that the apartment was already engulfed in fire.

13 HOSPITALIZED AFTER FIRE ERUPTS AT HONG KONG'S WORLD TRADE CENTER

People look at a residential building after a response team extinguished an apartment fire in Novi Pazar, Serbia, on March 5, 2023. 

People look at a residential building after a response team extinguished an apartment fire in Novi Pazar, Serbia, on March 5, 2023.  (Davud Bihorac/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Firefighters found all the children in one room. They apparently died of carbon monoxide poisoning, a statement said.

The parents were in another room and have been hospitalized, police said. The Novosti newspaper reported they suffered severe burns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

"Although the firefighters reacted swiftly and arrived at the scene, it seems that the fire had erupted much earlier because it was in an advanced stage," police said.