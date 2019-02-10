Anti-India protests erupt in Kashmir after 3 rebels killed

Police say three rebels have been killed in fighting with government forces in disputed Kashmir, triggering anti-India clashes in the Himalayan region in which at least 10 civilians were injured.

Police say Sunday's fighting began after Indian government forces cordoned off a village in the southern Kulgam area following a tip that militants were hiding there. That led to an exchange of gunfire.

The fighting sparked protests and clashes as hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with militants.

Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at protesters, who threw stones and snowballs at them.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989.