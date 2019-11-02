Anti-American murals unveiled outside ex-US Embassy in Tehran

The former U.S. Embassy in Tehran got a new coat of paint ahead of the 40th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the compound -- and it’s virulently anti-American.

The murals painted on the exterior walls were unveiled Saturday to light fanfare.

One of the paintings is a depiction of a mutilated Statue of Liberty, the arm holding the torch severed and lying nearby.

Another is a satirical drawing of the Great Seal of the United States, with the eagle holding bullets and drug needles in its claws instead of an olive branch and 13 arrows. Above the eagle, a red-and-white Star of David has replaced the blue-and-white constellation of stars.

A third mural depicts the Iranian downing of a U.S. drone, illustrated with bats flying out of it.

Pedestrians were photographed walking by the murals on Saturday.

The murals were painted as part of Iran’s commemoration of the embassy takeover 40 years ago. A rally is set for Monday in front of the compound.

The embassy in downtown Tehran remains frozen in time since 1979, when revolutionary students took over the compound after Washington allowed ousted Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to leave the country and travel to the U.S. for medical treatment.

One of those students, Ebrahim Asgharzadeh, told The Associated Press that he regrets the seizure of the diplomatic compound and the 444-day hostage crisis that followed.

Asgharzadeh cautioned others against following in his footsteps, despite the takeover becoming enshrined in hard-line mythology.

"Like Jesus Christ, I bear all the sins on my shoulders," Asgharzadeh said.

In the years since, he has become a reformist politician and served prison time for his views. He has argued that Iran should work toward improving ties with the U.S., a difficult task amid President Trump's hawkish stance toward Tehran.

"It is too difficult to say when the relations between Tehran and Washington can be restored," Asgharzadeh said. "I do not see any prospect."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.