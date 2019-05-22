House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom quits in protest of Theresa May's Brexit plan

Theresa May was desperately clinging on to power tonight after House of Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom dramatically quit in protest at her Brexit plan.

In one of the darkest days for the isolated PM, she faced a mass revolt from her own Cabinet and Tory backbenchers - but she insisted she will not give in to their demands for her to quit now.

The Commons leader and staunch Brexiteer said with a "heavy heart" that she could no longer support the government's approach after May's latest gambit to pass her withdrawal agreement deal backfired among both Tory and Labour MPs.

She resigned on the eve of the EU elections where the Tories are expected to get mauled in the polls - and Nigel Farage's Brexit Party set to win the most seats.

