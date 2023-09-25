Amusement park guests left 75 feet upside down for nearly 30 minutes on 'Lumberjack' ride

Amusement park guests on Saturday at Canada's Wonderland amusement park were left upside down on a ride for nearly 30 minutes.

Guests on the Lumberjack ride at Canada's Wonderland were on the ride when park officials say it became "inverted" at 10:40 p.m. local time on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario, told Fox News Digital the ride became inverted with guests onboard at 10:40 p.m., who were safely unloaded by 11:05 p.m.

"Guests were unloaded safely and assessed by First Aid staff before being released back into the park," the spokesperson said. "The safety of our guests is always our first priority."

The spokesperson said two guests reported chest pain and evaluated before being released without further medical attention.

Spencer Parkhouse, 11, was on the ride and told CBC News he wondered if the ride would ever go back down.

"[I was] just like feeling — when are we going to drop down? Are we ever going to drop down?" Spencer Parkhouse said.

However, Spencer Parkhouse said the ride didn't stop after the issue was resolved.

"The ride had to still finish. So the ride kept going and we're all like, 'No, please, I don't want to get stuck again," he said.

According to the report, it was Spencer Parkhouse's first chance to be on a "big ride" at the amusement park and he walked off traumatized. He said one person vomited while they were upside down.

His sister, Mackenzie Parkhouse, said she might rethink going on some rides when visiting the amusement park again.

"I'm just thinking, like next time I go to Canada's Wonderland, am I going to go on these big rides? Because now I'm scared to go on them," Mackenzie Parkhouse said.

The Lumberjack ride at Canada's Wonderland has a maximum height of 75 feet and takes guests on "two swinging axe pendulums, propelling them into a looping 360 degree experience," according to the park.