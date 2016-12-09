Americans Should be Extradited and Tried for Operation Fast and Furious, Mexican Officials Say

According to ATF agents, an estimated two-thirds of the guns sold under Operation Fast and Furious went to Mexico and some have turned up at violent crime scenes.

Mexican officials say they feel betrayed that this program happened without their knowledge. Now, some Mexican lawmakers want US officials involved in this operation extradited to Mexico to be tried there.

Fox News reporter William La Jeunesse traveled to Mexico City to get their reaction.

