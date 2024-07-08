Expand / Collapse search
American wounded in Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel

US Embassy in Jerusalem says wounded American is 'private US citizen'

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Israeli officials managing the possibility of the northern conflict against Hezbollah expanding

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst has the latest in the Israel-Hamas war and the possibility of a widening conflict against Hezbollah on 'Special Report.' 

A U.S. citizen was wounded in Israel on Sunday when Hezbollah terrorists launched a missile attack against the Jewish state, officials said.

Two anti-tank guided missiles were fired from Lebanon toward an army post near the northern Israeli community of Zar’it, the Times of Israel reported, citing the Israeli military. The attack wounded a 31-year-old American civilian, an Israel Defense Forces soldier and another civilian.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem confirmed to Fox News that the "private U.S. citizen" who was injured does not work for the U.S. government. The embassy said it was gathering additional information, though due to privacy concerns, had nothing more to share at this time.

The U.S. citizen was in serious condition at Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, while the other civilian and soldier suffered minor injuries, according to the Times of Israel.

People work to put out fires

People work to put out fires after Hezbollah launched projectiles at Israel amid escalating tensions between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israeli forces in Galilee, Israel, on Sunday. (Reuters/Avi Ohayon)

Fox News Digital reached out to Galilee Medical Center for more information about the U.S. citizen’s condition.

The strike was the Iran-backed terror group's latest attack on Israel.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire following an attack by the Lebanese Hezbollah group in the Golan Heights on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gil Eliyahu)

On Thursday, Hezbollah said it launched over 200 rockets at several military bases in Israel in retaliation for a strike that killed one of its senior commanders, Mohammad Naameh Nasser. Israel acknowledged that it had killed the commander, who headed one of Hezbollah's three regional divisions in southern Lebanon.

A portrait of Hezbollah commander Mohammad Naameh Nasser, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike.

This picture released by the Hezbollah media relations office shows a portrait of Hezbollah commander Mohammad Naameh Nasser, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike that hit his car, in the southern costal town of Tyre, Lebanon, on Wednesday. (Hezbollah Media Relations Office via AP)

Israel responded to the missile barrage with its own strikes on various towns in southern Lebanon, saying that it targeted Hezbollah’s "military structures" in the southern border towns of Ramyeh and Houla.  

As tensions escalated between the Iran-backed group and Israel, Hezbollah said on Sunday that it launched a drone attack in the Golan Heights. 

Israel’s military said in a statement early Monday that it launched multiple air and artillery strikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon, Reuters reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.