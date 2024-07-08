American wounded in Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel

A U.S. citizen was wounded in Israel on Sunday when Hezbollah terrorists launched a missile attack against the Jewish state, officials said.

Two anti-tank guided missiles were fired from Lebanon toward an army post near the northern Israeli community of Zar’it, the Times of Israel reported, citing the Israeli military. The attack wounded a 31-year-old American civilian, an Israel Defense Forces soldier and another civilian.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem confirmed to Fox News that the "private U.S. citizen" who was injured does not work for the U.S. government. The embassy said it was gathering additional information, though due to privacy concerns, had nothing more to share at this time.

The U.S. citizen was in serious condition at Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, while the other civilian and soldier suffered minor injuries, according to the Times of Israel.

Fox News Digital reached out to Galilee Medical Center for more information about the U.S. citizen’s condition.

The strike was the Iran-backed terror group's latest attack on Israel.

On Thursday, Hezbollah said it launched over 200 rockets at several military bases in Israel in retaliation for a strike that killed one of its senior commanders, Mohammad Naameh Nasser. Israel acknowledged that it had killed the commander, who headed one of Hezbollah's three regional divisions in southern Lebanon.

Israel responded to the missile barrage with its own strikes on various towns in southern Lebanon, saying that it targeted Hezbollah’s "military structures" in the southern border towns of Ramyeh and Houla.

As tensions escalated between the Iran-backed group and Israel, Hezbollah said on Sunday that it launched a drone attack in the Golan Heights.

Israel’s military said in a statement early Monday that it launched multiple air and artillery strikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon, Reuters reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.