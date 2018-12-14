American tourist may have been killed by multiple people in Costa Rica, report says

There may be additional suspects in the murder of a Florida tourist in Costa Rica.

Forensic examination results reveal that up to three or four more people may be involved in the slaying of 36-year-old Carla Stefaniak, of Miami, whose body was discovered earlier this month inside a shallow grave in a mountainous area behind the San Jose Airbnb where she was staying, Q Costa Rica reported.

Stefaniak’s loved ones shared a link to the report in a Thursday night post to the Facebook page, “Finding Carla.”

The Judicial Investigation Agency of Costa Rica told Telemundo 51 that all the information on the case is “confidential” and that the investigation is ongoing.

So far, only Bismark Espinosa Martinez, a security guard at the Airbnb where Stefaniak had been staying, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Local authorities have said the slaying was sexually motivated.

