American soldier killed in Germany after truck strikes armored military vehicle

An American soldier died in Germany this week after a semi-truck collided with the armored vehicle that the individual was traveling in, officials say.

U.S. Army Europe and Africa said the soldier, who was assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, became involved in the accident near Tirschenreuth in the country’s Bavaria region on Tuesday.

"The Soldier was traveling in a Stryker when a civilian semi-truck struck the military vehicle as it merged onto Autobahn 93," U.S. Army Europe and Africa said in a statement.

"Civilian medical personnel treated and transported the Soldier to a local hospital, where the medical staff pronounced the service member dead," the statement added.

Military officials say no other American soldiers traveling in the vehicle received injuries.

The incident is under review and the soldier’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The death comes after three Marines were found dead near Camp Lejeune early last week. The three servicemen were discovered dead in a vehicle in Pender County on the morning of July 23, according to local reports – approximately 40 minutes away from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Military officials identified the deceased as Lance Cpl. Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, Lance Cpl. Merax Dockery, 23, and Lance Cpl. Ivan Garcia, 23.

Officers with the Pender County Sheriff's Office found the four-door sedan at a Speedway gas station in Hampstead while investigating a missing person call regarding one of the Marines found.

All three of the deceased were declared dead at the scene and the sheriff's office later said the deaths were "consistent due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning."

"I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably," Sheriff Alan Cutler said. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time."

All three of the Marines were assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 2 and posted at Camp Lejeune.

"My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia," said Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

He added, "Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time."

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.