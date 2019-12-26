Almaty airport says 14 killed, 35 hurt in Kazakhstan plane crash

A Bek Air plane crashed into a two-story building in Kazakhstan shortly after takeoff Friday, killing at least 14 and injuring at least 35.

There were 100 passengers and crew aboard.

The airport said the plane lost altitude at 7:22 a.m. A Reuters reporter near the airport reported that there was thick fog in the area.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Almaty International Airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner.

The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

