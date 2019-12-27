Plane crashes after takeoff in Kazakhstan, 12 dead, dozens injured
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/AP19361170166336.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Almaty International Airport said a Bek Air plane crashed Friday in Kazakhstan shortly after takeoff causing numerous deaths. The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew onboard when hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff.Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/AP19361170166336.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rescuers assist on the site of a plane which crashed near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this photo provided by the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, police and rescuers work on the side of a plane crashed near Almaty International Airport.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this handout photo provided by the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, police and rescuers work on the site of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew onboard when hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff.Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police and rescuers work on the side of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport.Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana.Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police stand guard as rescuers assist on the site of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakovhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police stand guard as rescuers assist on the site of a plane crashed near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakovhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police guard as rescuers work on the side of the plane.AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakovhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Kazakhstan plane with 100 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday.AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakovhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this Jan. 22, 1995, file photo, an employee of aircraft builder Fokker works in the nose of a Fokker-100 jet at the company's Amsterdam-Schiphol facility.AP Photo, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Kazakhstan-plane-crash10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 11