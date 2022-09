Al-Shabab extremists kill at least 20 travelers in Somalia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Somali state media and residents say the extremist group al-Shabab killed at least 20 people and burned seven vehicles transporting food in the Hiran region Saturday morning.

Residents said the attack was in retaliation for a local mobilization against the al Qaeda-affiliated group.

"The victims were drivers and passengers transporting food supplies from Beletweyne to Mahas, and a total of seven trucks carrying food and vehicles used by the passengers were set ablaze," resident Hassan Abdulle told The Associated Press by phone.

The attack came a day after government forces destroyed land mines that al-Shabab had planted on the busy road connecting Beletweyne and Mataban with the intent to target travelers.

Al-Shabab confirmed the attack and claimed to have killed 20 locally mobilized militia members.

The Somali government has condemned the "barbaric" attack and reiterated its support for local mobilization against the extremist group that holds significant parts of central and southern Somalia.