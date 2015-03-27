Al-Qaida suspects ambush Yemeni governor's convoy

Yemeni security officials say suspected al-Qaida militants have ambushed a convoy of cars carrying the governor of a southern province where the terror group's local offshoot has established a safe haven.

The governor of Shabwa province, Ali al-Ahmadi, was not injured, but one soldier guarding the convoy was killed and four others were wounded in an exchange of fire with the masked gunmen. Officials from the Defense Ministry were also traveling in the convoy.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media.

Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula has found refuge among sympathetic tribes in Yemen's mountainous Shabwa province. It claimed responsibility for the December attempt to down a U.S. airliner.