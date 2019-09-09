Airstrikes target Iranian base in Syria, killing at least 21

Overnight airstrikes targeted an Iranian base in eastern Syria exposed last week by a Fox News report.

At least 21 people were killed at the site, which was hit with eight strikes, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

New satellite images Monday from Image Sat International (ISI) show eight storehouses destroyed. Another image shows a convoy of vehicles leaving the site at around 3 p.m. local time.

Satellite images obtained by Fox News last week showed five fortified buildings that could be used to house precision-guided missiles and 10 additional storehouses at the site.

“The target probably hosted ammunition, weapons or other kinds of infrastructure to serve the forces which were to use this base,” ISI said in a statement.

Both Iran and Syria have remained quiet about the existence of this base.

According to security experts, this is the first time that the Iranian military is building a base of this scale from scratch in Syria. There is an American army position less than 200 miles from the new Iranian compound.

Analysts said that construction could be completed over the next few months and the base would be operational shortly after.

It’s unclear how much the strikes overnight will affect the timeline for completion.