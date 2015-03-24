After school journey: Malala thrilled as she heads to Norway for Nobel Peace Prize

Taliban attack survivor Malala Yousafzai says she is thrilled to have the chance to speak out for girls' rights as she picks up her share of the Nobel Peace Prize in Norway.

The youngest Nobel Prize winner ever attended classes Monday before leaving England for Oslo. She told the Associated Press that accepting the prize on Wednesday will be "a moment of happiness" and she plans to say in her speech that no child should be denied an education.

The 17-year-old said she had been concentrating on her exams in recent weeks and had only focused on writing her speech in the last week.

She has invited four girls and a young woman who have fought for girls' education rights in Syria, Nigeria and Pakistan to join her delegation.