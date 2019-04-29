Expand / Collapse search
Afghan president holds council to set agenda for peace talks

    in this Sunday, April 28, 2019 photo, Afghan National Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint on the Jalalabad-Kabul road, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani is hosting a grand council of some 2,500 prominent figures on Monday, to agree on a shared approach to peace talks with the Taliban. But the gathering instead looks to further aggravate divisions within the U.S.-backed government, even as America makes progress with the insurgents in direct talks aimed at ending the 18-year war. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

    FILE - In this March 26, 2019 photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a press conference with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. Ghani is hosting a grand council of some 2,500 prominent figures to agree on a shared approach to peace talks with the Taliban. But the gathering instead looks to further aggravate divisions within the U.S.-backed government, even as America makes progress with the insurgents in direct talks aimed at ending the 18-year war. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Afghan president is hosting a grand council of some 2,500 prominent figures to agree on a shared approach to peace talks with the Taliban.

But the gathering — known as a Loya Jirga — instead looks to further aggravate divisions within the U.S.-backed government, even as America makes progress with the insurgents in direct talks aimed at ending the 18-year war

President Ashraf Ghani hopes to showcase unity at the gathering of politicians, tribal elders and others. But Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, his partner in a unity government brokered by the United States after a bitterly disputed election in 2014, heads a list of prominent no-shows.

U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilza has held several rounds of talks with the Taliban, who refuse to negotiate directly with the Kabul government.